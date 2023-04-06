Delhi hospital launches smart vision glasses for visually impaired, blind

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A private hospital here launched smart vision glasses that are based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technology, providing new hope to the visually impaired and blind.

The vision glasses are lightweight and feature a camera, a sensor, and come with AI/ML technology, making it even more effective in assisting users.

The glasses project images, provide walking assistance, and include face recognition capabilities, accompanied by a smart earpiece that reads and understands, and relays information to the wearer.

Additional features include voice assistance and GPS navigation, making them an essential tool for visually impaired patients to navigate and avoid obstacles.

The wearable device, launched on Wednesday by Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, in association with Vision Aid India and Bengaluru-based startup SHG Technologies, creates a more interactive, interesting, and independent world for those with visual impairments.

“Technology has the power to revolutionise the lives of individuals with visual impairments, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this progress of eradicating blindness from the country,” said Umang Mathur, Executive Director and CEO of Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, in a statement.

“The smart vision glasses represent a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for the visually impaired and blind patients. It is our firm belief that healthcare is a basic human right and should be accessible to all, regardless of their economic status or physical condition,” he added.

The smart vision glasses come at a time when the number of visually impaired and blind patients in India is on the rise.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently an estimated 15 million blind people in India, and another 135 million people with some form of visual impairment.

