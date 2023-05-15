scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Discord reveals data breach following support agent hack

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 15 (IANS) Popular teenage chat platform Discord has started notifying users about a data breach following the compromise of a third-party support agent’s account.

According to BleepingComputer, the agent’s support ticket queue was compromised in the security breach, exposing user email addresses, messages exchanged with Discord support, and any attachments sent as part of the tickets.

The company said it immediately addressed the breached support account by disabling it once the incident was discovered.

“Due to the nature of the incident, it is possible that your email address, the contents of customer service messages and any attachments sent between you and Discord may have been exposed to a third party,” Discord said in letters sent to affected users.

“As soon as Discord was made aware of the issue, we deactivated the compromised account and completed malware checks on the affected machine,” it added.

Moreover, the company stated that it considers the risk to be minimal and advised users to remain alert for any signs of fraudulent or phishing messages or activity.

In April, cyber-security researchers discovered a new malware that is distributed over Discord which has more than 300 million active users.

The team from CyberArk Labs spotted the malware called Vare which uses Discord’s infrastructure as a backbone for its operations.

This malware is linked to a new group called ‘Kurdistan 4455’ based out of southern Turkey and is still early in its forming stage, according to security researchers.

–IANS

shs/prw/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy
Next article
300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

News

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Technology

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Technology

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy

News

An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness

News

Vicky Kaushal says ‘Meri real life itni sort ho gayi ki Katrina mil gayi hai’ at the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Parineeti Chopra says thanks post engagement: ‘Raghav, I are overwhelmed with the love’

News

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' gets standing ovation at New York Indian Film Fest

News

Nikhil Siddhartha launches 'Spy' teaser near Netaji's statue at India Gate

News

Jacqueline Fernandes grooves to BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Flower'

Sports

RCB's belief in young talent pays off as Anuj Rawat rises to the occasion at crucial stage

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is ideal package to have in any format for any team, says Abhishek Nayar

Technology

LG Electronics' TV factory runs at 75% capacity amid slow demand

News

When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

Health & Lifestyle

Book Release: Supreme Court on Commercial Arbitration by Dr. Manoj Kumar

Sports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakaravarthy has clarity on how he's going to target each batter, says Abhishek Nayar

Fashion and Lifestyle

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra on their engagement twinning in white dreamy outfits

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US