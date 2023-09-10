Donald Mustard, who created Fortnite, is leaving Epic Games

San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) Donald Mustard, chief creative officer at Fortnite developer Epic Games, is retiring this month after an incredible adventure.

Mustard was both the creative and technical director for the Shadow Complex game.

Shadow Complex was touted as one of the best “Metroidvania” games ever made after it arrived on the Xbox 360’s Xbox Live Arcade platform in 2009.

It broke the platform’s sales records at the time, selling 200,000 copies in a week.

“I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together,” Mustard said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honour of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original,” he added.

He was especially proud of the opportunity to help create and shape Fortnite that became a super-hit game.

“I’m excited to spend time with my wife and family and am forever grateful for @TimSweeneyEpic and the Epic Games family,” he wrote.

In 2016, Mustard became global creative director at Epic Games, managing other projects like Battle Breakers and Epic’s first full-length VR game, Robo Recall. And then Fortnite happened.

“I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring ‘joy and delight’ to the Fortnite community! We love watching you experience every moment,” Mustard posted.

–IANS

na/