scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Ghana first country to approve SII-Oxford made high-efficacy malaria vax

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Ghana has become the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII).

The malaria vaccine — R21/Matrix-M — has been licensed for use in Ghana by the country’s Food and Drugs Authority — the first ever regulatory clearance by any country.

The vaccine has been approved for use in children aged five to 36 months, the age group at highest risk of death from malaria, which kills about 6,20,000 people each year, most of them young children.

It is hoped that this first crucial step will enable the vaccine to help Ghanaian and African children to effectively combat malaria.

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine has demonstrated high levels of efficacy and safety in Phase II trials, including amongst children who received a booster dose of R21/Matrix-M at one year following a primary three-dose regime.

“This marks a culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most,” said Professor Adrian Hill, Chief investigator, R21/Matrix-M programme, at the Oxford University, in a statement.

SII provided vaccines and sponsored Phase III licensure clinical trials. It will also produce between 100-200 million doses per year.

“Malaria is a life-threatening disease that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations in our society and remains a leading cause of death in childhood. Developing a vaccine to greatly impact this huge disease burden has been extraordinarily difficult,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India in a statement.

He added that the company will scale “up production of the vaccine to meet the needs of countries with high malaria burden and to support global efforts towards saving lives”.

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine is a low-dose vaccine that can be manufactured at mass scale and modest cost, enabling as many as hundreds of millions of doses to be supplied to African countries which are suffering a significant malaria burden.

The vaccine also contains Novavax’s Matrix-M, a saponin-based adjuvant that enhances the immune system response, making it more potent and more durable. The Matrix-M adjuvant stimulates the entry of antigen-presenting cells at the injection site and enhances antigen presentation in local lymph nodes.

This technology has also been used successfully in Novavax’s Covid vaccine and is a key component of other development-stage vaccines.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Previous article
Musk unveils subscription-based monetisation plan for creators
Next article
ESA's JUICE mission postponed to Friday due to bad weather
This May Also Interest You
News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

News

Shreyas Talpade finds dubbing for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ challenging

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC upholds ban on gutka, pan masala for public health reasons

News

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Sports

Churchill Brothers pump six past Real Kashmir to make Super Cup Group Stage

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

Health & Lifestyle

Experts allay fears: It is Covid that triggers heart attacks, not vaccines

News

With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of

Review

Movie Review | Pinky Beauty Parlour: A poignant drama about what is beautiful

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Kiss will melt your hearts

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

Sports

IPL 2023: Yash Dhull handed debut cap as Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

News

'The Crown' undergoes rewrite for Season 6 following Gillian Anderson's exit

Sports

100 days until FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand officials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her ‘classic’

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram reports 266 fresh Covid cases

News

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ poster unveiled

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US