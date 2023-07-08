scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Global public cloud revenue crosses $500 bn, Microsoft leads

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Led by Microsoft, global revenue for the public cloud services market reached $545.8 billion last year, an increase of 22.9 per cent over 2021, according to a new report.

Top 5 public cloud service providers – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Google, and Oracle – captured more than 41 per cent of the worldwide total and growing 27.3 per cent year over year, according to the latest IDC data.

With offerings in all four deployment categories, Microsoft remained in the top position in the overall public cloud services market with 16.8 per cent share, followed by Amazon Web Services with 13.5 per cent share.

Software as a Service – applications (SaaS-applications) continued to be the largest source of public cloud services revenue, accounting for more than 45 per cent of the total in 2022.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) was the second largest revenue category with 21.2 per cent of the total while Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) delivered 17 per cent and 16.7 per cent of overall revenue, respectively.

“The assessment and use of AI, triggered by generative AI, is starting to dominate the planning and long term investment agendas of businesses and cloud providers will play a significant role in the evaluation and adoption of AI enablement services,” said Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC.

Meanwhile, the revenue for foundational cloud services that support digital-first strategies saw revenue growth of 28.8 per cent.

“SaaS – Applications remain the largest segment of the more than $547 billion cloud software market forecast by the end of 2023,” said Frank Della Rosa, research vice president, SaaS, Business Platforms, and Industry Cloud at IDC.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Blood plasma proteins can better explain long Covid: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Blood plasma proteins can better explain long Covid: Study

News

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx is 'all good' in new health update about 'Django Unchained' star

Technology

Board games can help boost maths ability in young children: Study

News

Ringo Starr talks about 'New' Beatles Track at 83rd b'day celebration

Technology

Don't want to replace Twitter but create less angry place for users: Instagram head

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Offers feature-rich experience at affordable price

News

With over 100 VFX industrial light, Harrison Ford de-aged for 'Indiana Jones 5'

News

Manoj Muntashir finally tenders 'unconditional apologies' for 'Adipurush'

Technology

China slaps hefty fines on Alibaba, Tencent as part of regulatory crackdown

Technology

Job cuts drop 49% in US in June, lowest in 7 months

News

Alia wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on b’day: 'You make everything wonderful'

Technology

Meta launches Android beta for Threads that reached 70 mn users

Technology

Twitter sues top law firm that received $90 mn in Musk deal

News

Kanu Behl: To address sexual repression, we must first acknowledge it

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to be more costly than prior model

News

Director Aditya Mandala’s ‘Hostel Days’ trailer unveiled

Technology

Micorosft's Anant Maheshwari left an indelible mark on India's tech map

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana: Kidney of 14-month-old transplanted in 58-year-old woman

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US