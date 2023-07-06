scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google Photos gets new video effects

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Google has added 12 new video effects to the editing suite of the photo sharing and storage service ‘Google Photos’.

The new effects include Dust Max, Black and White Film, Light Leak and more, reports Android Police.

These effects add a personal touch to the users’ videos.

The Poster effect makes the video appear like folded paper, while the Layouts effect offers a neat block-by-block look to the selfie videos.

Moreover, the company has made video playback controls easier to use.

Along with the play and pause buttons, there are now buttons to skip forward and backward.

Also, the company has removed the old floating box style and added a full-screen view which shows up when users activate the profile menu, the report said.

Last month, the tech giant had added new editing features to the photo sharing and storage service, including Portrait Light, Portrait Blur and Dynamic, for Google One (cloud storage service) subscribers on the web.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company was testing an on-demand cinematic effect feature in Google Photos.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour
Next article
Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

News

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

News

Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour

News

Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face during gig

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar overcomes all the torture and pain done by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani during Captaincy task

News

Beyonce's Pittsburg show cancelled, fans upset

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha return to voice characters in audio series 'Virus 2062'

News

Bob Dylan personally supported James Mangold’s film ‘A Complete Unknown’

News

Punjabi singer Kaur B’s new song ‘Jatti Fan’ releases today on her Birthday, a special treat for fans

Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk begin online battle before cage fight

Technology

Take care of your teeth to boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk

News

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to ‘Blind’ because of Sujoy Ghosh

News

Complexity of relationships, darkness within embellish teaser of OTT series ‘Kohrra’

Technology

New PharmEasy funding round 'sudden death' for founders: Ashneer Grover

News

Nandamuri Kalyanram plays British Secret Agent in ‘Devil’

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin aims to expand beyond US: Report

News

Marion Cotillard to play Snow Queen in French director’s new venture

Fashion and Lifestyle

On Alisah’s first trip to Paris, Sushmita Sen and her ‘shona’ dance in front of Eiffel Tower

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US