scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Google warns users of 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Google security teams have discovered 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos chips used in several top Android smartphones and wearables that may put those devices at risk.

Google’s Project Zero head Tim Willis said in a blog post that four most severe of these vulnerabilities “allowed for Internet-to-baseband remote code execution”.

Tests conducted by Project Zero confirmed that those four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim’s phone number.

With limited additional research and development, “we believe that skilled attackers would be able to quickly create an operational exploit to compromise affected devices silently and remotely”, said Google security researchers.

“Until security updates are available, users who wish to protect themselves from the baseband remote code execution vulnerabilities in Samsung’s Exynos chipsets can turn off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) in their device settings,” said Willis.

Turning off these settings will remove the exploitation risk of these vulnerabilities, he added.

The affected mobile devices are from Samsung, Vivo, Google (Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series); any wearables that use the Exynos W920 chipset; and any vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset.

Google expects that patch timelines will vary per manufacturer, and affected Pixel devices have already received a fix.

“As always, we encourage end users to update their devices as soon as possible, to ensure that they are running the latest builds that fix both disclosed and undisclosed security vulnerabilities,” said Google.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
Apple experimenting with language-generating AI in ChatGPT era
Next article
Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm

Technology

Apple experimenting with language-generating AI in ChatGPT era

News

(IANS Review) 'Zwigato': Kapil charms, Shahana shines in a powerful film (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US