Google's Gemini Pro in Bard now available in nine Indian languages

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Google, which brought Gemini Pro into its AI chatbot Bard in English last December, has now made it available in more than 230 countries and territories in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

The nine Indian languages include — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

“The Large Model Systems Organisation, a leading evaluator of language models and chatbots across languages, recently shared that Bard with Gemini Pro is one of the most preferred chatbots available (with or without cost), noting that it has made a “stunning leap” forward,” Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The company has also expanded its ‘double-check feature’ in Bard, which is already used by millions of people in English, to more than 40 languages.

“When you click on the ‘G’ icon, Bard will evaluate whether there is content across the web to substantiate its response. If it can be evaluated, you can click the highlighted phrases and learn more about supporting or contradicting information found by Search,” Google explained.

Moreover, the tech giant now allows users to generate images in Bard in English in most countries around the world, at no cost.

This new capability is powered by the company’s updated ‘Imagen 2 model’ — designed to balance quality and speed, delivering high-quality, photorealistic outputs.

Users will just need to type in a description — like “create an image of a dog riding a surfboard” — and Bard will generate custom, wide-ranging visuals to help bring their idea to life.

“Our technical guardrails and investments in the safety of training data seek to limit violent, offensive or sexually explicit content. Additionally, we apply filters designed to avoid the generation of images of named people,” the tech giant noted.

Google also mentioned to continue investing in new techniques to improve the safety and privacy protections of their models.

