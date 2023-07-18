scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

GPT-4 can help data mining for energy management in building sector

By Agency News Desk

London, July 18(IANS) A team of researchers from China and the Netherlands has successfully developed an innovative solution using GPT-4 to automate data for building energy management.

GPT-4, OpenAI’s generative large language model, has previously demonstrated remarkable human-level performance in various real-world scenarios such as coding, writing, and image generation.

However, its ability to analyse building operational data using data mining tools at a comparable human-level performance remains uncertain.

The building sector is a significant contributor to global energy consumption, accounting for approximately 33 per cent of the world’s final energy usage.

While data mining technologies can save approximately 15-30 per cent of the energy consumed in buildings, their practical application has been limited due to its labour-intensive nature, resulting in a scarcity of real-world use cases.

The team from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands and Zhejiang University in China, successfully showcased GPT-4’s capability to generate codes that forecast building energy loads, even when provided with limited user information.

Furthermore, GPT-4 exhibited the ability to identify device faults and detect abnormal patterns in system operations by analysing building operational data.

When applied in real-world buildings, the codes generated by GPT-4 demonstrate a high level of accuracy in energy load prediction.

In addition, GPT-4 offers reliable and precise explanations for fault diagnosis and anomaly detection outcomes, the study showed.

“By automating coding and data analysis tasks, GPT-4 effectively liberates humans from tedious work, resulting in a more accessible and cost-effective approach to data-guided building energy management,” said Chaobo Zhang, a post-doctoral researcher at Eindhoven’s Department of the Built Environment.

The study, published in the KeAi journal Energy and Built Environment, represents a breakthrough in the domain of building energy management.

Automated data mining solutions are still rare for building energy management until now.

“Our study indicates that GPT-4 is a promising solution to enabling computers to implement customised data mining solutions for building energy management with limited assistance from humans,” said Yang Zhao, a professor at Zhejiang University, and senior author of the study.

“We hope more scientists can explore the potential of GPT-4 in this domain, so that the building energy management will be smarter and more efficient in the future.”

–IANS

rvt/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Honeywell to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm SCADAfence
Next article
Lindsay Lohan, husband Bader Shammas welcome new baby boy Luai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Novak Djokovic hit with hefty fine after smashing racket in Wimbledon final

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Khairiyat Song Lyrics starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

News

Lindsay Lohan, husband Bader Shammas welcome new baby boy Luai

Technology

Honeywell to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm SCADAfence

News

Britney Spears, Will.I.Am join forces in new single 'Mind Your Business'

News

Matt Damon reveals about going on couple’s therapy session, unless called by Nolan

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Spotify introduces shared volume feature for group sessions

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, tags their marriage ‘fake’

Sports

New Zealand to host South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh this summer

News

Actress Shubhangi Atre's first tattoo has a deep spiritual meaning

News

Utkarsh Sharma on 'Khairiyat' from 'Gadar 2': 'It has got haunting melody'

Sports

Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations, says PR Sreejesh

Technology

US FDA approves drug to prevent RSV in babies up to 2 yrs

Sports

Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble

News

After 7 years of marriage, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

News

Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US