scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Grieving widow sues Musk's Tesla over her husband's death

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 23 (IANS) A grieving widow has sued Tesla in the US after her husband died in a 2020 crash involving a Model 3 vehicle.

Jyung Woo Hahn, 46, died on March 12, 2022, when his Tesla malfunctioned and collided with a tree and burst into flames in New York.

He allegedly survived the initial crash but was trapped in the burning vehicle.

Now, the plaintiff Jiyoung Yoon has sued Tesla in the US District Court, Southern District of New York, for its role in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and selling the vehicle “in its defective and unreasonably dangerous condition and for causing Hahn’s horrific injuries, suffering, and death”.

Hahn was driving a Tesla on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York.

“The subject vehicle’s defective and unreasonably dangerous condition actually… caused Hahn’s injuries and death and Plaintiff’s damages,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit is demanding judgment against Tesla “for all injuries and damages recoverable by law, including economic damages, lost wages and earning capacity, loss of parental guidance, mental anguish, emotional distress, pain and suffering, conscious pain and suffering of Jyung Woo Hahn, punitive damages, costs, and interest”.

The lawsuit came as the electric car-maker’s engineers reportedly admitted in their testimonies that Musk-run Tesla did not fix the Autopilot system after a fatal crash in the US in 2016 that killed a driver.

Despite the company’s knowledge “that there’s cross traffic or potential for cross traffic, the Autopilot at the time was not designed to detect that,” according to the testimony given in 2021 by company engineer Chris Payne that was excerpted in a recent court filing.

Engineer Nicklas Gustafsson provided a similar account in a 2021 deposition.

The family for one of the dead Tesla owners is now seeking punitive damages in a lawsuit, set to go to trial this October.

Tesla is under intense scrutiny for its Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance features.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also investigating self-driving claims made by Musk.

–IANS

na/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitch starts testing TikTok-like clips feed
Next article
Honeywell launches new airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Honeywell launches new airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

Technology

Twitch starts testing TikTok-like clips feed

Sports

Ian Bell, Stephen Fleming to join New Zealand coaching staff for away tours

Technology

Several Amazon workers quit than relocate to main work hubs: Report

Technology

Snap appoints Google veteran Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director

News

Sumbul Touqeer says she hopes people like her character Kavya

News

The songs that made Shakti Kapoor travel economy class from US

News

Javed Akhtar talks about the void Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam & Udit Narayan filled up

Sports

Sohail Khan bags 4 wickets as New York Warriors’ beat Atlanta Riders by 6 wickets

Technology

India will land on moon on Wednesday evening as scheduled: ISRO Chairman Somanath

Technology

OpenAI adds fine-tuning on GPT-3.5 Turbo

Sports

FC Copenhagen edge past Rakow in UEFA Champions League playoff

Technology

X increases max DM group size to 200

Sports

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak dies at 49; reports

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Blasters continue to lose as Hubli Tigers savour their sixth win

Sports

4 Nations Tournament: Clinical Indian junior women’s hockey team defeats Spain 2-1

Sports

Haris Rauf claims fifer as pacers help Pakistan to big win against Afghanistan

News

‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ gives a deep dive into Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US