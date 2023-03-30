scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

By News Bureau

Lores told IANS that India is a key market for HP where growth continues to happen and the company continues to see more opportunities going forward.

"We will increase our manufacturing footprint in India to cater well to the domestic demand. Eventually, we see India manufacturing to help us better serve the rest of the world," Lores said during the company’s flagship ‘HP Amplify Partner Conference 2023’ here.

HP Inc is already manufacturing multiple PC products, including laptops in India, as part of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The company manufactures multiple models of laptops, desktop towers, mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

HP is also manufacturing display monitors in the country.

The company led the Indian PC (excluding tablets) market with more than 30 per cent market share in both Q4 and full-year 2022, according to latest data from global market research firm Canalys.

The company is currently manufacturing a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

It has also expanded its locally-manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops and a range of All-in-One PCs.

These products have both Intel and AMD processor options and cater to a wide range of customer segments.

HP partnered with supply chain and manufacturing solutions provider Flex to manufacture commercial desktops in the country from August 2020.

According to Lores, India offers a massive opportunity for the company.

"We will continue to invest in India which has always been one of the primary markets for us globally," the HP CEO told IANS.

The PC and printer major is expanding its portfolio in manufacturing across multiple products within India in order to make sure that it plays a meaningful role in building the country as a global manufacturing hub.

The company has been working with the central and state governments in the mission to empower the lives of millions of citizens and enhance the community’s quality of life.

According to Lores, as large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India and elsewhere hit the refresh button in the post-pandemic times, digital transformation has entered top gear.

The adoption to digital technologies is something not limited to large corporations only as more and more SMBs are on the path to realise their digital dreams and embrace state-of-the-art, secure workplaces, he had told IANS in an earlier interaction.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS<br>na/fs/dpb

Previous article
Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard
Next article
India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Gaming firm Electronic Arts laying off about 6% of its workforce

Technology

India's PC, tablet market grew 5% to reach 19.6 mn units in 2022

Technology

Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

Sports

Livingstone to miss Punjab Kings' first game in IPL 2023: Report

Review

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa Movie Review | An Action Hero

Sports

Spain Masters 2023: Sindhu, Srikanth, Praneeth move into second round; Satwik-Chirag forfeit match

Sports

Miami Open: Cirstea upsets Sabalenka, reaches first WTA 1000 semifinal in a decade

Sports

Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra

News

Adipurush poster launched

Sports

Boxing can be dropped from Olympics, if IBA goes ahead with its threats to judges, referees

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 17-0

Sports

Global Chess League from June 21

Sports

Shakib surpasses Southee to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Sports

IOC gives final confirmation to Mumbai hosting IOC Session in October 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Not being in captaincy has taken a little bit off my plate, says Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson

Sports

Odisha CM inaugurates tennis centre at Kalinga Stadium

Health & Lifestyle

Vivan Sundaram – Architect of contemporary art practice in Indian sub-continent

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 300 Covid cases, positivity rate nears 14%

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US