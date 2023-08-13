scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IBM's prototype 'brain-like' chip promises greener AI

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 13 (IANS) Tech major IBM has said that its prototype ‘brain-like’ chip could make artificial intelligence (AI) more energy efficient.

There are growing concerns about the emissions generated by the large warehouses filled with computers that power AI systems, reports the BBC.

According to IBM, its prototype could lead to more efficient, less battery-draining AI chips for smartphones.

The prototype’s effectiveness is due to components that function similarly to connections in human brains, the tech major said.

Compared to traditional computers, “the human brain is able to achieve remarkable performance while consuming little power”, said scientist Thanos Vasilopoulos, based at IBM’s research lab in Zurich, Switzerland.

Vasilopoulos said that superior energy efficiency would mean “large and more complex workloads could be executed in low power or battery-constrained environments”, such as cars, mobile phones and cameras.

“Additionally, cloud providers will be able to use these chips to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint,” he added.

The majority of chips are digital which means that information is stored as 0s and 1s, but the new chip makes use of memristors, which are analogue components that can store a variety of numbers.

According to Prof Ferrante Neri of the University of Surrey, memristors are a type of computing that is “nature-inspired” and imitates brain function.

“Interconnected memristors can form a network resembling a biological brain,” he said.

In terms of the future of chips utilising this technology, he was cautiously optimistic: “These advancements suggest that we may be on the cusp of witnessing the emergence of brain-like chips in the near

future.”

However, Neri noted that creating a memristor-based computer is not an easy task and that there will be many obstacles in the way of general adoption, such as high material costs and challenging production processes.

“Using these components makes the new chip more energy efficient but the new chip also has digital elements,” the report said.

This makes the chip easier to insert into existing AI systems.

In the future, the tech major hopes that chips in phones and cars could be more efficient, leading to longer battery life.

–IANS

aj/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
YouTube testing countdown timer on ad-block warnings
This May Also Interest You
Technology

YouTube testing countdown timer on ad-block warnings

News

August 15 is extra special for Arti Singh: 'It is my dad's birthday'

Health & Lifestyle

Breastfeeding boosts mother's heart health for 3 years or more: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya asks people to pledge to be organ donor

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stable, say hospital authorities

News

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at father's funeral; Vicky Jain consoles her

Health & Lifestyle

Feverish child administered rabies vaccine in Kerala, nurse terminated

News

AP Dhillon takes Delhi by surprise with an impromptu performance

News

Abhishek Bachchan recalls unfurling the tricolour in Melbourne with Kapil Dev

Technology

ChatGPT's answers to software engineering questions were 52% incorrect

Technology

Google introduces new pre-fill feature for Sheets

News

TV channels losing ground to OTT?!

Health & Lifestyle

It takes multiple genes to make a bad hair day: Study

Sports

Scotland triumph in Europe qualifier to confirm U19 Men’s World Cup berth

News

Jason Mamoa warns tourists against travelling to Maui due to wildfires

News

Shah Rukh Khan gives sneak peek into soulful romantic track ‘Chaleya’ from ‘Jawan’

Sports

Canadian Open: Pegula beat World No. 1 Swiatek to enter final

News

A R Rahman cancels Chennai concert due to ‘adverse weather conditions’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US