Is Google's Gemini AI demo video on YouTube fake?

San Francisco, Dec 8 (IANS) Google launched its new AI model called Gemini with much fanfare but a company video titled “Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI” which hit more than 1.5 million views in just a day may have been “pretty much faked”, a report claimed on Friday.

The video demo of Gemini shows a series of carefully tuned text prompts with still images, “clearly selected and shortened to misrepresent what the interaction is actually like”, reports The Verge.

“On one hand, Gemini really does appear to have generated the responses shown in the video. But viewers are misled about the speed, accuracy, and fundamental mode of interaction with the model,” the report claimed.

Google said the video “shows real outputs from Gemini and “we made a few edits to the demo”.

Parmy Olsen at Bloomberg posted on X: “PSA about Google’s jaw-dropping video demo of Gemini – the one with the duck”.

“It was not carried out in real time or in voice. The model was shown still images from video footage and human prompts narrated afterwards, per a spokesperson,” she said.

Oriol Vinyals, Google DeepMind’s VP of Research, posted on X that he is happy to see the interest around “Hands-on with Gemini” video.

“We gave Gemini sequences of different modalities — image and text in this case — and had it respond by predicting what might come next”.

“All the user prompts and outputs in the video are real, shortened for brevity. The video illustrates what the multimodal user experiences built with Gemini could look like. We made it to inspire developers,” he said.

Google on Wednesday spiced up the generative AI race with introducing Gemini, its most capable and general model yet with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks, in three iterations.

The first version, Gemini 1.0, is optimised for different sizes: Ultra, Pro and Nano.

Google’s AI chatbot Bard will use a fine-tuned version of Gemini Pro for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more.

It will be available in English in more than 170 countries and territories, and “we plan to expand to different modalities and support new languages and locations in the near future,” said Google.

The company also brought Gemini to Pixel 8 Pro, powering new features like Summarise in the Recorder app and rolling out Smart Reply in Gboard, starting with WhatsApp, with more messaging apps coming next year.

In the coming months, Gemini will be available in more of Google products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI.

