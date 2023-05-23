scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, according to a media report, however, there was no additional details on the proposal

By Agency News Desk
Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez _ pic courtesy instagram

San Francisco, May 23 (IANS) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged, according to a media report. However, there was no additional details on the proposal, the CNN report said citing sources.

Bezos, 59, and the 53-year-old Sanchez, a former broadcast journalist, started dating in 2018.

However, they reportedly went public with their relationship after the Amazon billionaire divorced his first wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Bezos made a $38 billion divorce settlement with Scott. He shares four children with her.

Last week, Bezos was spotted shirtless, sunbathing with Sanchez on his $500 million luxurious yacht in Spain.

Earlier in May, the couple was spotted at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and were also spotted together while attending Coachella in April.

Moreover, Sanchez can soon be known as the first person to lead an all-woman space mission on Blue Origin.

Blue Origin last year successfully launched its fifth tourist flight to space.

Six people were carried to space above the Karman line – an internationally recognised boundary of space that lies 100 km above the Earth’s surface – in a typical 11-minute flight.

Pic. Sourcelaurenwsanchez
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app
Next article
S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

News

S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Technology

Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app

News

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

News

After 'Oh Fatima', Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika

Sports

Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

Sports

Manager Ortiz parts ways with Club America

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Battle for top spots toughens on final day of group stage matches

Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad aim for top 4 finish as Celta, Valladolid look to stop losing runs

Sports

Khelo India games begin in UP today

Health & Lifestyle

Philippines looks for ADB support on climate crisis, pandemic recovery

Sports

Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw

News

Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58

Technology

Aadhaar authentication surges with 1.96 billion transactions in April 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram woman dies after being given wrong injection, alleges family

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US