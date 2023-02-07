scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Just 960 IIT graduates received Rs 50 lakh and above annual pay in 2022

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Not all IIT graduates are lucky to grab lucrative salaries as a new report on Tuesday revealed that students obtaining jobs with a higher CTC (Rs 50 lakh and above per annum) constitute only 5.5 per cent of the total pool, translating into just 960 students.

A team of campus recruitment experts at HirePro, a recruitment automation and assessments solution provider, analysed the data of placements at the IITs in 2022 and collated insights about compensation.

The analysis revealed that nearly 54 per cent of total students in the top tier of IITs (7,020) and 50 per cent of students in the next tier of IITs (2,250) receive job offers with salary packages in the range of Rs 10 to 16 lakh per annum.

About 11 per cent of students in the top tier (1,430) and 40 per cent of students in the next tier of IITs (1,800) ended up grabbing jobs with a salary range of up to Rs 16 lakh per annum.

“While many top-tier companies hire some of the best talent from IITs and from within the industry, they are not the ones who pay the highest salary,” the findings showed.

The students from IITs in Mumbai, Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, BHU Varanasi and Hyderabad campuses receive job offers with higher compensation in comparison to students from IITs Dhanbad (ISM), Ropar, Bhubaneswar, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Patna, Indore, and Mandi campuses.

However, the situation is gradually changing as a result of recruitment process innovation and the success of remote recruitment.

“Freshers at IITs have a wide salary range, which is consistent with how salaries behave in the New Age, tech and R&D-driven industries,” the report mentioned.

IIT students from streams like computer science engineering, electronics and communication engineering, electrical and electronics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and data science, secure the majority of job offers.

The campus recruitment experts at HirePro formulated a detailed analysis of CTC and gross salaries offered by various companies at 23 IITs.

Almost 90 per cent of students who participated in the placement accepted a job offer.

“The report dispels the myth that not all graduates from IITs, India’s premier engineering institution, get hefty pay packages. Only a small fraction of them receive large compensation packages; the remainder are accessible for organisations to hire at reasonable pay scales,” said the report.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
Is Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man’ returning?
Next article
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US