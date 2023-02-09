scorecardresearch
MediBuddy acquires 'vHealth by Aetna' business in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Healthtech platform MediBuddy on Thursday announced that it acquired the “vHealth by Aetna” business in India for an undisclosed sum.

“vHealth by Aetna” is backed by the US-based managed health care firm Aetna which sells traditional and consumer-directed health care insurance and related services.

“vHealth by Aetna business has shown an impressive rate of growth in the past and with the expertise of the current team and MediBuddy’s existing strengths, we expect the combined business to grow significantly over the coming years,” Satish Kannan, Co-Founder, and CEO at MediBuddy said in a statement.

“vHealth by Aetna” is a primary healthcare service provider, which offers subscription-based primary healthcare services such as telehealth consultations.

“MediBuddy and ‘vHealth by Aetna’ share a common vision of a future, where primary and digital healthcare comes together to redefine accessibility and delivery of quality healthcare services,” Anurag Khosla, CEO of Aetna India and IHO said in a statement.

Last month, MediBuddy laid off 8 per cent of its workforce, around 200 people, across all departments as a restructuring exercise.

In a statement to IANS, a MediBuddy spokesperson said that in the entire process of realignment, “we had to part with 8 per cent of the workforce across all departments as a one-time restructuring exercise and eliminated any redundancy in roles and responsibilities”.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Rohanpreet Singh gifts wife Neha Kakkar a super romantic love song ‘Gham Khushiyan’ for Valentine’s Day.
Twitter access restored in quake-hit Turkey
