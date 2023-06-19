scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft Teams' Collaborative notes feature now in public preview

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 19 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that Teams’ new Collaborative notes feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel.

The feature is designed to enhance the meeting experience in the video conferencing platform by simplifying the process of creating agendas and creating action items.

“We’re excited to announce the public preview of Collaborative notes, the new way to drive your work forward: collaborate on the agenda, take notes together, and track follow-up tasks. Collaborative notes eliminate the typical bottleneck of a single note-taker for capturing the agenda and notes and also makes them visible to everyone, improving accuracy and inclusion at every stage of your meeting,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

According to the company, Collaborative notes are Loop components, which stay in sync across all the places they have been shared like Outlook, Teams chat, the Loop app, Word for the web and Whiteboard.

Users can share the Collaborative notes in a Teams chat or email to begin building an agenda together before a meeting, which will ensure that everyone is able to include their topics for review with the group regardless of their preferred Microsoft app.

All participants can add last-minute agenda items, co-edit meeting notes, and draft and assign tasks during the meeting.

Participants can also see who is working in the Collaborative notes at the top and can view who wrote each part by clicking on the text, the company said.

In addition, users can allow their team to update notes, check off tasks as they continue to work, and add new follow-up items from anywhere.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here
Next article
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open due to injury
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Halle Open due to injury

Technology

World braces for extreme weather events as El Nino is officially here

Technology

Rishi Kumar says 'human touch' is something AI can never match up to

Sports

It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB

Health & Lifestyle

Want to live longer? Immune resilience maybe key, says study

Technology

Natural clays can prevent viral contamination from biomedical waste: IIT G

Technology

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs owners report power problems in US

News

Gaurav Chopra on Sunny Deol: 'He never imposes his superstardom on anyone'

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck arrives in New Zealand for winter testing: Report

Technology

Samsung expands 'Self-Repair' prog to UK

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

News

Why 'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahri finds 'Adipurush' 'very disappointing'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out in-app chat support on Windows beta

Technology

Apple Vision Pro could give doctors 'superpowers', says US-based surgeon

News

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for ‘Citadel’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson should have been punished for trying to incite reaction from Khawaja, says Healy

News

Aaliya Siddiqui: I am on Bigg Boss to get my identity back

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she was tagged 'alcoholic'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US