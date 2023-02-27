scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) NASA and SpaceX crew-6 mission is now scheduled to blast off to the International Space Station on March 2, said the space agencies on Monday, after the mission was scrubbed due to a ground systems issue.

A few minutes before the slated liftoff on Monday, the mission teams decided to stand down following an issue with the ignition system. They looked to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB).

“I’m proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams’ focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.

“Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavour and, as always, we will fly when we are ready.”

SpaceX has removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts have exited the Dragon spacecraft for astronaut crew quarters. Both the Falcon 9 and Dragon are in a safe configuration, NASA said.

Due to unfavourable weather forecast conditions, NASA and SpaceX had to forgo a launch opportunity on Tuesday.

If the technical issue gets resolved, the mission will lift off at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 2, the US space agency said.

The crew-6 mission includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, commander; Warren “Woody” Hoburg, pilot; and mission specialists UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The team aims to perform more than 200 science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?
Next article
Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US