scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asks US to reform high-skill immigration

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) Microsoft-backed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Monday asked the US government to reform high-skill immigration so that they can come and join innovation at scale.

Altman, who visited India last month and encouraged the AI startup ecosystem, said that this policy change will be a “hard-won gift” for the country.

“One of the easiest policy wins I can imagine for the US is to reform high-skill immigration,” said Altman.

“The fact that many of the most talented people in the world want to be here is a hard-won gift; embracing them is the key to keeping it that way. Hard to get this back if we lose it,” he emphasised in a Twitter post.

Several users, including Indian entrepreneurs, reacted to his post.

“Immigrants not only built the first microchips in Silicon Valley, but they built the tech titans they are known as today. After all, more than 50 of billion-dollar startups are founded by immigrants, and many of those startups were founded by immigrants on H-1B visas,” said Amit Misra, Founder and CEO of Dazeinfo.

Gagan Sandhu, Co-founder and CEO of Xillion app said that Universities, VCs, accelerators, tech companies and the entire tech ecosystem “can come together and forge public-private partnership with the federal government to bring real change.”

Last month, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, the Joe Biden administration eased green card eligibility norms for those planning to stay in the YS.

The State Department announced that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will now be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad.

Every year, the US government issues 65,000 H-1B visas to corporations and Indians garner a major chunk of H-1B visa approvals every year.

Prafull Billore, a venture investor, wrote to Altman that for Indians who go to the US and excel (recent example being Ajay Banga at World Bank) at their jobs, “it is of utmost importance that the US continues to provide cushioning for talented immigrants and a supportive ecosystem”.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nana Patekar to lend his voice to 'Gadar 2'
Next article
Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas to unite for 4th time for a visual spectacle
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Cleartrip gains 2nd-largest market share as OTA, B2B topline grows over 2X

News

Nikki Tamboli to venture into OTT space with 'Puppy Love'

News

Keke Palmer expresses great distrust in US government via social media

News

Mrunal Thakur’s captivating first look from the Telugu film Nani30

News

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ begins advance booking!

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan questions Falaq Naaz over Abhishek Malhan’s parvarish comment

News

Huge moment for Ayushmann Khurrana to be performing at Wembley!

Technology

Scientists find new bacterial species involved in tooth decay

News

Supernatural thriller 'Aashiqana' set return with a mysterious Season 4

News

How Huma Qureshi’s film ‘Tarla’ inspired her father

Technology

Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

News

How Rasika Dugal was spooked while shooting ‘Adhura’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on iOS beta

Fashion & Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 37th b'day with selfie

Technology

Apple makes it super easy to switch from Android to iPhone

Health & Lifestyle

Ram Manohar Lohia hospital releases book of millet recipes

Technology

US-based InfoVision appoints industry veteran Shreeranganath Kulkarni as MD

News

Khloe Kardashian can't wait to be in her 40s

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US