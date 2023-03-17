scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription now available in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Microsoft-owned OpenAI on Friday announced that ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service to access its text-generating AI, is now available in India.

“Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today,” OpenAI said in a tweet.

GPT-4, the refined AI model released by OpenAI earlier this week, comes featured in ChatGPT Plus.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost.

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

Moreover, customers on the paid tier gain early access to new features including GPT-4.

ChatGPT Plus, which was released in the US in February after a brief preview period, costs $20 per month.

A subscription enables a customer to use ChatGPT even during peak usage hours, as well as to receive faster responses and priority access to new features and improvements.

However, OpenAI’s website still offers a free version of ChatGPT, but with some limitations.

If users do not want to pay for access, they can still enjoy the ChatGPT experience by searching for it on Bing.

–IANS

shs/prw

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur gets a call from Tom Hiddleston after watching 'The Night Manager'
Next article
Twitter may make custom tab for users to pin top tweets
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US