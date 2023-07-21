scorecardresearch
Oracle's MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse now generally available 

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle has announced the general availability of MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse, delivering an industry-first by enabling customers to query data in object storage as fast as querying data inside the database. 

MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse supports a variety of object store file formats such as CSV, Parquet, and export files from other databases, and can combine object storage file data and MySQL database transactional data together in the same query, according to the company.

“With MySQL Heatwave Lakehouse, in a single query, customers can query transactional data in the MySQL database and combine it with data in the object store. It also makes it easy for customers to get valuable real-time insights,” Saravanan Palanivel, vice president, Cloud Engineering, Oracle India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that MySQL Autopilot is an innovation in MySQL HeatWave that is not available anywhere else.

MySQL HeatWave on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is powered by AMD EPYC processors.

“The AMD and MySQL HeatWave engineering teams are closely collaborating to optimise MySQL HeatWave for AMD EPYC processors to take advantage of new processor capabilities,” Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD, said in a statement.

Further, the cloud major stated that MySQL HeatWave is the only cloud service that provides transaction processing, real-time analytics, machine learning, data lake querying, and machine learning-based automation within a single MySQL database service.

“MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse makes it easy for customers to get valuable real-time insights by combining their data in object storage with database data while gaining significantly higher query performance and much faster data loading at a lower cost,” Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle, said in a statement.

A core part of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy, MySQL HeatWave is available in OCI, natively on Amazon Web Services, as part of the Oracle Database Service for Azure, and in customers’ data centres with OCI Dedicated Region.

–IANS

shs/pgh

