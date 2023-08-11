Padma award winning physicist Bikash Sinha passes away

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) Renowned physicist and Padma Bhushan recipient Bikash Sinha died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday. He was 78. A former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, Sinha was suffering with various age-related ailments for quite some and was admitted at the hospital for the last couple of weeks, his family members said.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhusan in 2010.

In her condolence message, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Sinha as an illustrious son of Bengal in the field of knowledge. “Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha. An illustrious son of Bengal, this talented nuclear physicist made us proud by his contributions to not only the world of knowledge but also the on-going public life. We could confer on him our highest state award ‘Banga Bibhushan’ in 2022, and his personal presence on the dais inspired us. We could give him ‘Rabindra Smriti Puraskar’ too in 2022. I convey my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, students, and admirers,” she said.

Bangabibhushan is an award introduced by the Chief Minister for acclaimed personalities from various field in the state on lines of the Padma awards.

Sinha was a specialist in nuclear physics, high energy physics and early universe cosmology. He led the first representing team from India in the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

