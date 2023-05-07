scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

S.Korea, US to hold working-level cybersecurity talks

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, May 7 (IANS) South Korea and the US will hold working-level talks on cybersecurity this week in Seoul, the Defence Ministry here said on Sunday, amid the allies’ efforts to counter evolving North Korean threats from multiple domains.

The eighth session of the director-general-level Cyber Cooperation Working Group (CCWG) is set to take place on Monday and Tuesday. It marks the first in-person session in four years following a hiatus caused largely by the Covid-19 pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two sides plan to discuss their cybersecurity policies, current trends of cyberthreats and joint efforts to strengthen cybersecurity training, according to the Ministry.

“The two sides expect the two defence authorities can work to further strengthen their cybersecurity cooperation mechanism through the upcoming session,” the Ministry said in a press statement.

The CCWG was launched in 2014 to serve as a venue for the allies’ key discussions on cybersecurity. Its outcomes had been dealt with at the two countries’ annual defence ministerial talks, called the Security Consultative Meeting.

–IANS

int/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don't consider my dance that great
Next article
IOC works to return Russian, Belarusian athletes to international competitions under neutrality
This May Also Interest You
News

Take a walk down memory lane with Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Back to College’ featuring Meiyang Chang & Vishal Pandey! Song out now!

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify features of long Covid neurological symptoms

Sports

IOC works to return Russian, Belarusian athletes to international competitions under neutrality

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don't consider my dance that great

Health & Lifestyle

AI identifies 3 potential drug candidates to address human aging

Sports

Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final against India, hits century for Glamorgan

News

Talent gets a professional touch

News

Kangana Ranaut declines suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Sports

IOC president Bach prioritises virtual sports for Olympics in e-sports engagement

News

'Found my seat', says Katy Perry after video of her from King Charles III's coronation goes viral

News

Richard Dreyfuss slams new diversity requirements for Oscar contention

News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

‘Stranger Things’ ultimate season faces delays due to writers’ strike

Sports

Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

Technology

Indian consumers perplexed about finding best 5G smartphone: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Thought 185 was pretty good but dew took spinners out of game, says Du Plessis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US