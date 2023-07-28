scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung eyes record foldable sales in India with tapping new & existing users

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, July 28 (IANS) The new ‘Make in India’ Samsung foldables, to be churned out from its Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh, will not only woo existing users to upgrade to the fifth generation of devices but also tap new and aspirational users join the super-premium ecosystem via its EMI route and unique offers, top Samsung India executives said here on Friday.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS that with Samsung Finance+ and cash-back schemes, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are set to see major traction among aspirational Indians who seek premium smartphone experiences.

“Not just metros but small-town India have also joined the foldable bandwagon as we are providing people with the easiest and seamless EMI route. We have observed that ‘Bharat’ is equally interested in purchasing super-premium smartphones and Samsung is ready to help people residing in smaller towns and cities own those premium life experiences,” Pullan emphasised.

In its fifth year now, Samsung Finance+ has reached 70,000 stores in the country, driving a smartphone business worth over $1 billion. While the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) will be available for Rs 99,999 and 8GB+512GB variant for Rs 109,999, Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB) will cost Rs 154,999, the 12GB+512GB model will come for Rs 164,999 and the 12GB+1TB variant will be available for Rs 184,999.

According to the company, customers pre-booking and buying the smartphones in India between July 27 and August 17 will get offers up to Rs 20,000 on Z Flip5 and Rs 23,000 on Z Fold5.

“Indian users can actually own Z Fold5 (12+512GB) for Rs 141,999 with bank cash-back up to Rs 8,000 and Samsung upgrade bonus up to Rs 5,000, along with storage benefit worth Rs 10,000. Similarly, they can buy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) for just Rs 79,999 with Rs 8,000 cash-back and Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

According to Babbar, the Samsung upgrade bonus will work with any device, even if it is worth just Rs 5,000.

“Foldable as a category has cemented its place among Indians who want super-premium experiences with their devices, be it productivity, gaming or streaming. The fifth generation of foldables is only going to elevate their work-life balance to a whole new level,” Babbar noted.

As per CyberMedia Research (CMR), foldable smartphone shipments in 2023 are projected to surge 65 per cent year-on-year.

Foldables smartphones in the price range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000 are expected to grow five times by 2026 in India.

Foldable smartphones are predicted to generate sales worth over Rs 6,300 crore in India this year, contributing over 1.8 per cent of the total smartphone revenue. This is driven by the premiumisation trend and maturing user base, looking to differentiate and do more with their smartphones, and India is no different.

“Samsung has pioneered this category and its fifth-generation foldables, with more improvements in design, fold engineering and deeper, optimised software-apps partnerships would only cement its leadership further in India,” Neil Shah, research vice president at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

(Nishant Arora can be reached at nishant.a@ians.in)

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs
Next article
Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter to make dark mode default: Musk

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Bulawayo Braves by seven runs

Sports

1st ODI: 'Thought to give chance to guys who haven't played a lot…', says Rohit on India's batting rejig

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Bowlers give Australia advantage against England on Day 1

Technology

Parliamentary panel suggests formation of regulatory body on cyber security

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan star in India's five-wicket win over West Indies (ld)

Sports

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya undergoes knee surgery, to miss rest of 2023 season

Sports

1st ODI: Ishan Kishan top-scores with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets

Sports

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

Sports

UTT: Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri; Puneri Paltan Table Tennis qualify for semis

Technology

WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

Sports

1st ODI: My rhythm wasn't very well last year, but now it's coming out very well, says Kuldeep Yadav

Sports

Torneo del Centenario 2023: India women's hockey team plays out 2-2 draw against Spain

Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja star as India bowl out West Indies for 114

Technology

'Time to move back to US': B'luru CEO after struggling months to register his firm

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days; Bumrah is fully fit: Jay Shah (ld)

Technology

ChatGPT fined 3.6 mn won for exposing personal info of 687 S. Koreans

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days, says Jay Shah

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US