ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Digital workflow company ServiceNow on Monday announced the opening of its digital incubation hub — “Innovation Centre” for Indian enterprises to model, demonstrate and stress-test digital roadmaps, such as GenAI, hyperautomation and low code apps to deliver a better experience for customers and employees.  

The Innovation Centre located in Hyderabad has nine purpose-built rooms to assist businesses in developing custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies.

“Establishing an Innovation Centre in Hyderabad enables our customers to have conversations directly with our engineers at ServiceNow’s largest development centre outside of the US, and integrate emerging technologies customised to their business strategies to best meet their needs,” Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow Indian Sub-Continent, said in a statement.

The new centre will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers and partners who’ve committed to skilling Indian citizens, according to the company.

“Our latest investment in a new innovation centre for India will act as a professional collaborative briefing centre where customers can gain insight into the value that ServiceNow can bring to organisations,” Sumeet Mathur, Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre, said in a statement.

Moreover, ServiceNow’s global RiseUp programme has partnered with ten academic and government institutions in India over the past ten months, committing to train over 5,500 students to build digital skills in this first intake.

The programme is also looking to add more educational partners and train even more people, the company said.

Agency News Desk
