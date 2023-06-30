scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

By Agency News Desk
Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers
Snapchat+

San Francisco, June 30 (IANS) Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that the subscription service ‘Snapchat+’ has crossed 4 million subscribers in its first year since launching. The Snapchat+ subscription offers access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Snapchat+ subscribers love the frequent feature drops that enhance communication with their closest friends, favourite creators, and allow them to customise the look and feel of their app.”

Currently, paid users have access to more than 20 features, including custom app themes, unique app icons and the ability to pin their #1 BFF.

The company announced two new upcoming features for Snapchat+ subscribers — Expressive Chat Messages and Custom Chat Colours.

With the ‘Expressive Chat Messages’ feature, users will be able to express themselves with big reactions or share a small note.

Users can make their messages match their mood with expressive font sizes.

On the other hand, with the ‘Custom Chat Colours’ feature, users will be able to pick a hue that feels like them for their messages to friends, the company said.

At the company’s “Investor Day” in February, it was announced that in “just six months since launch”, the subscription service “reached more than 2.5 million subscribers and an annual revenue run rate of over $100 million.”

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories
Next article
Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Technology

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Sports

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

News

It’s going to be ‘Housefull’ with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

News

Aaliya Siddiqui on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: If I go back as wild card entry, I’ll settle all scores

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

News

Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television’s music development foray

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US