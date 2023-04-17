scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

SpaceX calls off launch attempt of Starship

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 17 (IANS) SpaceX has called off the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket.

“A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today,” CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

Starship is currently sitting on a launch pad at the company’s facilities on the southern Texas coastline.

According to SpaceX’s engineer Kate Tice, the next launch attempt would not be before a minimum of 48 hours, which means no earlier than Wednesday.

“We’re not quite sure what that timing will be” for the next attempt, Tice said. She added that the launch time will depend on the data SpaceX saw from Monday’s attempt.

The flight director decided “to stop the launch for today” due to an issue with the pressurisation system in the Super Heavy booster,” said SpaceX principal integration engineer Insprucker.

Earlier SpaceX in its mission plan had stated that Starship and Super Heavy have a 150-minute window in which to lift off from Starbase.

However, the company on Sunday announced that it had pushed the flight back one hour to 9 a.m. EDT (6.30 p.m. IST).

On Sunday, Musk also lowered launch expectations.

“I guess I’d like to just set expectations low,” he said during a Twitter “Spaces” event for his subscribers on Sunday evening.

“If we get far enough away from the launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the pad.”

“There’s a good chance that it gets postponed since we’re going to be pretty careful about this launch,” he added.

Musk had previously said that there is only a 50 per cent chance that the first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX’s huge Starship vehicle will be a success. But he also stressed that SpaceX is building multiple Starship vehicles at the South Texas site.

These will be launched in relatively quick succession over the coming months, and there’s about an 80 per cent chance one of them will reach orbit this year.

SpaceX aims to use Starship as a fully reusable transportation system to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond.

“With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship,” the company said.

The first test flight will take around 90 minutes, starting at Starbase, flying east over the Gulf of Mexico and between the Straits of Florida, and finishing off near Hawaii.

Starship consists of a huge first-stage booster, called Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. The test flight, specifically, uses the prototypes Ship 24 and Booster 7, which will splash down in the ocean rather than make vertical, powered landings.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Golf: Fitzpatrick edges past Spieth in playoff at RBC Heritage
Next article
Covid-19 raised death risk in people with intellectual disabilities: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Manisha Koirala used to hike up the hills for two hours to shoot for song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh'

Technology

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

News

New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

Sports

Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas to undergo surgery for lower back issue

News

Malhar Thakar’s ‘Shubh Yatra’ trailer out now

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter completes 50th flight on Red Planet

News

Wamiqa Gabbi's role in 'Jubilee' is a tribute to legends like Madhubala

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Sports

Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies

News

Jamie Foxx has '8 unfinished working days' on new film after medical emergency

News

Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not

News

Poorti Arya of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' took a break from acting for her health

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

Technology

ESA launches JUICE mission to explore Jupiter's icy moons

Health & Lifestyle

Drugs that cut harmful side effects of antibiotics on gut bacteria identified

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US