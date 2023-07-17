scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday unveiled a new tool “Network Expansion Insights”, aimed at empowering partner restaurants to make informed decisions for their network expansion.

Restaurants can now use this data-driven dashboard to gain valuable insights from Swiggy’s extensive platform data to pinpoint the ideal location for their next outlet.

Over 100 Swiggy partners have already used the Network Expansion Insights dashboard and reported a faster increase in demand in the first few weeks of launch compared to their other outlets, according to the company.

“We’ve developed an innovative tool that gives our restaurant partners access to important data and helps them to strategically choose the ideal locations for their outlets. This empowers them to optimise their chances of success by bridging the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on our platform,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the dashboard doesn’t just look at current customer demand but also considers areas where there is a gap between supply and demand.

By bridging this demand and supply gap, Swiggy maximises the chances of success for restaurants even further.

Additionally, the dashboard identifies opportunities by analysing the demand from Swiggy customers for specific cuisines that are currently unfulfilled at this point.

The new dashboard is available to all of Swiggy’s restaurant partners to use in a self-serve format, allowing them to make informed decisions and boost their chances of success.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck
Next article
Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US