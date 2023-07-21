scorecardresearch
Telegram rolls out story feature on its platform

By Agency News Desk
Telegram Messenger. (Photo: Twitter/@telegram)

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Encrypted messaging platform Telegram on Friday announced the roll-out of a new Story feature on its platform. The new feature will allow premium users of the app to post stories that can be seen by the audience of their choice, including non-premium users.

The Story feature is now available in the latest version of Telegram for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

The new feature will appear at the top of the screen, right above the global chat search, which will allow users to share photos, videos, and text that disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, or can be set to remain permanently on the user’s profile.

Users can separately choose people who can see the story.

Telegram’s Stories will also support dual camera functionality, enabling users to capture photos and videos simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras.

Moreover, premium users can add more features to their stories, such as animated stickers, polls, and quizzes, allowing premium users to create more engaging and interactive stories.

Meanwhile, Telegram has raised $210 million from several investors via bond sales.

The investors include its founder and CEO Pavel Durov.

John Hyman, Telegram Chief Investment Adviser, told TechCrunch that the platform raised the capital by issuing bonds worth $270 million because “interest rates have gone up significantly since 2021, the bonds have a different issue price”.

–IANS

shs/vd

