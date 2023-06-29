scorecardresearch
Tesla Power USA brings innovative alkaline water purifiers to India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Tesla Power USA, a leading provider of innovative sustainable solutions, on Thursday launched innovative alkaline water purifiers that features like hot water dispensing with child lock, fruit and vegetable detoxifier and a digital display with live TDS.

Tesla Power India is based out of Gurugram (APAC office) with the global headquarters in Delaware, the US. (The company has nothing to do with Elon Musk-run Tesla).

The new alkaline water purifiers in Alkalino series utilise advanced filtration technology to remove impurities, contaminants, and harmful substances, ensuring that every drop of water is safe and healthy, said the company.

With its 13 stages of purification, Alkalino provides unmatched filtration efficiency, guaranteeing the removal of impurities, contaminants, and harmful substances from the water supply.

The Tesla Power USA Alkaline Technology water purifiers range starts from Rs 12,990 and goes up to Rs 49,990 with exchange benefits, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring this new superior water filtration technology to people around the country. We are optimistic that this innovative product will complement our efforts to provide holistic health and wellness solutions to a broader set of consumers across regions,” said Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA.

Alkaline water has a higher pH (8-9) than normal water. Alkaline water is the water that has been ionized, which means its pH level has already been raised.

–IANS

na/

Entertainment Today

