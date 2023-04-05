scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla remains EV market leader in US with over 50% share

By News Bureau

San Francisco, April 5 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla remains the market leader in the electric vehicle (EV) market in the US with more than 50 per cent share, selling more cars than the other 17 automotive groups combined.

EV sales increased to represent 7 per cent of all US passenger vehicle sales in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research, growing 54.5 per cent (on-year).

“Tesla is dominating the US EV market while other automotive giants like Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Hyundai are struggling to provide strong competition,” according to research analyst Abhik Mukherjee.

New players like Lucid Motors, Karma, Fisker and Vinfast are entering the US EV space, underlining the market’s potential.

“Moreover, with the recent price cuts by Tesla and all versions of Tesla’s Model Y becoming eligible for the EV tax credit subsidy, it is expected that Tesla will take an even higher market share,” Mukherjee added.

Battery EV (BEV) sales grew by almost 70 per cent YoY to account for more than 80 per cent of all EV sales in 2022.

All four Tesla models were present in the top-10 bestseller list. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Kia’s EV6 made a significant impact, entering the list within a year of their US launch.

“In 2023, EV sales are expected to reach over 1.9 million units but only if economic headwinds do not severely impact the market, like in 2022,” said research director Jeff Fieldhack.

With automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers joining hands to set up battery manufacturing plants across the US, the battery supply chain is expected to become smoother and component costs will moderate, making the potential US EV market greater than 10 million per year by 2030, he added.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
UP to get its first skin bank in KGMU
Next article
Chelsea, Liverpool draw a blank, while Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds all win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chelsea, Liverpool draw a blank, while Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds all win

Health & Lifestyle

UP to get its first skin bank in KGMU

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2023

Sports

Struggling Stuttgart hope for miracle triggered by prominent name Hoeness

Sports

England defender Luke Shaw extends Man Utd stay to 2027

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: USA seal Qualifier spot; Namibia stay alive

Sports

Mumbai City beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1, seal AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, batters give Gujarat Titans clinical six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (LTD.

Sports

IPL 2023: Sudharsan, Miller, Shankar power Gujarat to a six-wicket victory over Delhi

Technology

Upgrade your Apple products to safeguard data: Indian CERT-In

Sports

Super Cup football: Battle begins for Group Stage spots

Sports

Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dominant India toy with Kyrgyz Republic to win 5-0

News

After his Gigi Hadid peck, Varun Dhawan gets funky on ‘Citadel’ blue carpet

Health & Lifestyle

Impasse between doctors and Rajasthan govt ends after 16 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami, Rashid pick three-wicket hauls each for Gujarat as Delhi post 162/8

Technology

Apple's weather app for iPhone users down globally

News

Jim Sarbh puts best fashion foot forward at A-Pac premiere of 'Citadel'

Sports

Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy, gives tips to budding spinners

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US