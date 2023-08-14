scorecardresearch
Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla has said that it will build new “1st of its kind” data centres and is hiring staff for it and snapping up some existing data centres.

According to Electrek, the majority of the world’s largest companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Meta Platforms (Facebook), are involved.

Now, Tesla is entering the data centre business.

The data centre industry has grown to be massive, with a market value of more than $250 billion.

According to the report, the automaker has shared a new job posting for a “Sr Engineering Program Manager, Data Centre” role, in which the company said that it will build “1st of its kind Data Centres”.

“This role will lead the end-to-end design and engineering of Tesla’s 1st

of its kind Data Centres and will be one of the key members of the factory

engineering team,” the job post reads.

Tesla didn’t say how those data centres will be “first of their kind”, which isn’t something you’d expect to see in a job posting.

However, the new initiative coincides with Tesla’s acquisition of Twitter’s data

centres, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertruck has been spotted with a wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Cybertruck was seen being transported on a truck in Livermore, California.

On prototype cars, Tesla rarely used camouflage or wraps, but lately, the

Cybertruck has been seen more frequently with wraps

Some people believe that the auto-maker is wrapping the Cybertruck prototypes to hide the final production design, while others speculate that

the company is testing wraps since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different.

–IANS

shs/pgh

5
