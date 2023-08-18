scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tinder to lose background-checking tool

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) The background-checking tool used by Tinder’s parent company Match Group to offer a safety feature for its users is shutting down.

he non-profit organisation Garbo which provided background checks to users of some of Match Group’s apps is ending its partnership with the company, reports The Verge.

The service will shut down on August 31.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The integration allowed users to run a limited number of free background checks on a potential date using only their last name and phone number, letting them see public reports about violence, past arrests, convictions, and restraining orders.

While it’s unclear what went wrong between the two firms, Garbo appears to blame Match Group, said the report.

In a post on Garbo’s blog, founder Kathryn Kosmides said she made the decision to shut down the service after facing “a lack of support and real initiative from online platforms” as well as “continuous harassment and threats by bad actors on these platforms”.

Moreover, the report mentioned that there were also some internal conflicts about how the background checks should work.

While Match Group reportedly wanted to display a badge on people’s Tinder profiles to signal they had clean criminal histories, Kosmides disagreed.

“You can’t white-list someone or give them a ‘good guy, bad guy’ identity verification. It’s become clear that most online platforms aren’t legitimately committed to trust and safety for their users,” she added.

In May, Tinder announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines in which it said to remove social handles from public bios.

As the company explained, Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try to make money — members shouldn’t advertise, promote, or share social handles or links to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

–IANS

shs/ksk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aaron Carter's house remodeled, sold to 'happy family'
Next article
India sees 58% surge in deal values driven by big-ticket transactions
This May Also Interest You
News

Rapper Young Capone dies at 35 due to unknown causes

News

Dulquer had 'Om Shanti Om' moment when he first saw Deepika

Health & Lifestyle

Simple mouth rinse may signal early heart disease risk

Sports

It was, ‘I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play’, says Paine on Stokes ODI return

Technology

India sees 58% surge in deal values driven by big-ticket transactions

News

Aaron Carter's house remodeled, sold to 'happy family'

News

'Gadar 2' actor Rumi Khan says Sunny, Ameesha are two pillars of movie

News

Big B praises son Abhishek: You have performed in most complex characters in film after film

Technology

Microsoft to close Xbox 360 Store in July 2024

News

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri kiss again; Netizens say ,’He touched inappropriately too’

News

'Made In Heaven 2' makers slammed by Tarun Tahiliani for using his designs represented by 'fictitious designer'

News

Divya Agarwal says 'Fuh se Fantasy' is bold because it challenges what society thinks

News

Pamela Anderson says she looks 'a little funny' as she gets older

Technology

Unable to pay salaries, Dunzo in 'talks' to raise up to $100 mn

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's resignation from all forms of cricket

News

Sam Asghari accuses Britney of physical abuse, cheating with house staff member

Technology

Jack Dorsey quits Instagram amid Zuckerberg-Musk social media battle

Technology

Tesla didn’t fix Autopilot after fatal crash, company engineers admit: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US