scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter's trust and safety head quits amid drama over film

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) In yet another high-profile exit, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has resigned amid ongoing drama over a film.

She joined Twitter in June 2022 and was appointed as head of trust and safety in November, replacing Yoel Roth who resigned after Elon Musk took over.

According to reports, her departure coincides with the platform’s ongoing challenges in retaining advertisers, primarily due to concerns from brands about their association with inappropriate content.

Conservative outlet the Daily Wire claimed on Thursday that Twitter “cancelled a deal” for them to make its film, ‘What is a Woman?’ available on the micro-blogging platform for free.

“Twitter cancelled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere ‘What is a Woman?’ for free on the platform because of two instances of misgendering,” posted Jeremy Boreing, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Daily Wire.

Musk replied: “This was a mistake by many people on Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

Boreing commented: “Our hope is that Twitter remains a place where we are free to do so.”

While it’s not clear that the Irwin situation is connected, she likely would have been involved in the decision to label the video, “which is currently igniting a firestorm among conservative and anti-transgender Twitter users who see Musk as a reliable ally”, reports The Verge.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Europa League winners Sevilla make move for Brazilian defender Murillo
Next article
Online food delivery platforms log just 7% spike in orders during IPL 2023
This May Also Interest You
News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

News

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

News

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jee Karda’ to drop on OTT on June 15

Technology

Puneet Chandok, AWS India & South Asia head, moves on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US