Twitter's trust and safety head quits amid drama over film

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) In yet another high-profile exit, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, has resigned amid ongoing drama over a film.

She joined Twitter in June 2022 and was appointed as head of trust and safety in November, replacing Yoel Roth who resigned after Elon Musk took over.

According to reports, her departure coincides with the platform’s ongoing challenges in retaining advertisers, primarily due to concerns from brands about their association with inappropriate content.

Conservative outlet the Daily Wire claimed on Thursday that Twitter “cancelled a deal” for them to make its film, ‘What is a Woman?’ available on the micro-blogging platform for free.

“Twitter cancelled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere ‘What is a Woman?’ for free on the platform because of two instances of misgendering,” posted Jeremy Boreing, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Daily Wire.

Musk replied: “This was a mistake by many people on Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

Boreing commented: “Our hope is that Twitter remains a place where we are free to do so.”

While it’s not clear that the Irwin situation is connected, she likely would have been involved in the decision to label the video, “which is currently igniting a firestorm among conservative and anti-transgender Twitter users who see Musk as a reliable ally”, reports The Verge.

–IANS

na/ksk/