Very concerning: Elon Musk on new Apple App Store changes in EU

San Francisco, Jan 27 (IANS) X owner Elon Musk on Saturday joined the debate around Apple’s App Store changes in the European Union (EU) ahead of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in March, saying these changes are “very concerning”.

The world’s richest man reacted to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek who posted on X that Apple’s DMA announcement is, “at best vague and misleading”.

To which, Musk said these changes are very concerning. He, however, did not divulge more on the hot issue.

Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union in response to the DMA coming into force in March.

The key news is that third-party app stores will be allowed on iOS for the first time. The changes will arrive with iOS 17.4 in March.

However, the upcoming new App Store tax is the real bone of contention.

In August last year, the tech billionaire had said he will speak to Apple CEO Tim Cook to lower the App Store Tax.

“While we had previously said that X would keep nothing for the 12 months, then 10 per cent, we are amending that policy to X keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10 per cent. First 12 months is still free for all,” he posted.

He further said that Apple does take 30 per cent, “but I will speak with @tim_cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30 per cent of what X keeps in order to maximise what creators receive”.

–IANS

na/