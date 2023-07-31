scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Homegrown original equipment/design manufacturer Videotex has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of webOS Hub TVs, capturing a market share of over 85 per cent.

The company said in a statement that it also has over 50 per cent market share in the smart TV ODM space among contract manufacturers in the country.

WebOS has gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and seamless integration.

Videotex is the smart TV manufacturer for Lloyd, Realme, Toshiba, Hyundai, BPL, Vise, Daiwa and more than 15 leading global and domestic brands.

“As Videotex expands its manufacturing capabilities and webOS’s footprint in India, consumers can anticipate an exciting future filled with innovative smart TVs that seamlessly integrate technology and entertainment into their homes,” said Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex International.

Videotex is the first Indian firm to become the official licensee for manufacturing TVs powered by LG’s webOS smart TV solution.

The company recently launched QLED webOS TVs ranging in size from 32 to 65 inches and will soon offer 75-inch webOS-powered smart TVs.

“Videotex aims to work and collaborate with India’s leading national and international brands to strengthen the OS ecosystem and create an immersive experience for users in the country,” Bajaj added.

The company has invested approximately Rs 100 crore in India to boost its R&D and manufacturing processes.

It established a second manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.8 million smart TVs, which will be operational by the end of the year.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Montreal Tigers register 23-run win over Toronto Nationals

Technology

Samsung may launch Galaxy Ring in 2024

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro to come with titanium frame, slimmer bezels & price increase: Report

Sports

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw Open

Technology

Walmart buys Tiger Global’s remaining Flipkart stake for $1.4 bn

Technology

X reinstates rapper Kanye West's account

Sports

LPL 2023: Fourth edition kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony

News

Dil Raju elected President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (Ld)

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway, Switzerland qualify, Colombia stuns Germany (roundup)

Sports

World Aquatics Championships: U.S. win 3 gold medals as China tops final medal table

Sports

World University Games: China tops medal table with nine-gold rush (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet, Robles star as Goa Challengers beat Chennai Lions to lift title

News

Dil Raju’s panel wins Telugu Film Chamber elections

Technology

Apple fixing bug that stops screen time limits for kids

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is an undeniably great cricketer, says Michael Atherton

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US