scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube mobile gets animated loading screen inspired by Android TV

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 24 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has started to get the animated loading screen on mobile which was first seen on Android TV in late 2022.

Google stated that the new animation is part of an identity update aimed at creating a visually appealing and easily recognisable brand image, reports 9to5Google.

The animation was said to have been inspired by old CRT TVs (a television device that uses cathode ray tubes used back before the invention of the flat-screen TV).

The procedure includes a new loading bar icon that includes the familiar YouTube play-head and a red progress bar.

This new loading screen, like the Android TV version, will appear only if users have not used the YouTube application in a long time or have recently updated, the report said.

Meanwhile, YouTube has introduced a number of new features to its Premium service users, including higher quality video for web and iOS users, support for co-watching videos on FaceTime through Apple’s SharePlay and other controls for managing their queue on mobile devices.

The company has launched an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS (and an experiment coming to the Web soon too) to provide an even higher video quality experience to its Premium members.

–IANS

shs/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Action comedy ‘American Born Chinese’ official trailer dropped
Next article
IPL 2023: Idea at that time was to bowl difficult balls, says Harshal Patel on defending 20 in final over
This May Also Interest You
News

Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Technology

Apple previews Delhi Saket store, Tim Cook to greet 1st customers on Thursday

News

Zendaya, Sia, Maddie Ziegler surprise Coachella crowd as they join Labrinth

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

News

Bhushan Kumar brings back the hit musical pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli for their new song ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Technology

Tim Cook greets first customers as Apple debuts India retail store

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK-RCB match breaks all records, JioCinema's concurrent viewership touches 2.4 crore

News

Khushi Dubey shoots for 'Aashiqana 3' despite food poisoning

Technology

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

Technology

Apple Mumbai store sees huge response as Tim Cook gears up for Delhi opening

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

News

Juno Temple of 'Ted Lasso' in talks to join Tom Hardy in 'Venom 3'

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

Sports

Super Cup: Des Buckingham buoyant ahead of an 'exciting' game against Chennaiyin FC

Technology

Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1: Report

News

When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US