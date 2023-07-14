scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has given Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg a $100 million offer to take their much-anticipated cage fight to the Middle East and donate all proceeds to charity. 

“I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity,” Paul announced during an episode of his podcast.

“(I) can guarantee $100 million to charity. We wanna get involved and help make this a reality,” he added.

During his podcast, Paul couldn’t help but take shots at UFC president Dana White, who has allegedly been in contact with both Musk and Zuckerberg about a possible match, reports Dexetro.

“It’s the biggest sporting event ever, and that’s why I think there should be people who want this sport to be better and not just greedy people like Dana White to get involved, because it’s gonna benefit the UFC,” the YouTuber said.

“I think if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are true about their word, doing it for charity and doing it for a bigger cause… I don’t think he should partner with someone who’s a piece of sh*t like Dana White,” he added.

Recently, some pictures of Musk engaged in “an impromptu training session” have surfaced on the Internet.

Lex Fridman, Host of the Lex Fridman Podcast, Research Scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on Twitter, shared pictures of training with Musk.

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage,” Fridman tweeted.

These images come just days after a video of Mark Zuckerberg’s Jiu-Jitsu training went viral on social media.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Director Christopher McQuarrie had considered de-aging Tom Cruise ‘MI7’
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Christopher McQuarrie had considered de-aging Tom Cruise ‘MI7’

News

Metallica unveil trailer of upcoming concert film ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants part ways with head coach Andy Flower

News

Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ preview looks like a horror movie

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ships: India's campaign comes to an end

Technology

Grammarly to shut Text Editor SDK in January

Technology

India’s 'Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in orbit (2nd Lead)

Sports

LPL 2023: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq replaces Lorcan Tucker in Colombo Strikers squad

Technology

Mysterious stomach infection hits Mumbai celebrities as docs offer some clues

News

Cillian Murphy-starrer 'Oppenheimer' preview looks like a horror movie

News

My mother got teary eyed after watching me in 'ShivShakti', says Nikki Sharma

News

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his 'Oppenheimer' role

Lyrics

Bawaal – Dil Se Dil Tak Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college

Sports

Specific focus during camps will help in countering spin in Sri Lanka, says Pakistan’s Shakeel

Technology

Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

News

Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US