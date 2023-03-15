scorecardresearch
Sumukhi Suresh to unveil new comedy act 'Hoemonal' in Bengaluru

By News Bureau

Comic artiste Sumukhi Suresh is set to perform in a 1,000-seater solo performance. The event will take place at Ambedkar Bhavan, Bengaluru, where she will perform her latest stand-up comedy special, ‘Hoemonal’, live on March 25.

Through her comedy special, she will talk on subjects like dating after 30, hormones, PCOS, Indian TV shows and the price of being an ambitious, independent woman.

Commenting on the same, Sumukhi said: “I was so happy to announce my first-ever 1000-seater show and now the tickets are selling fast, I am a nervous wreck! No one stopped me from doing this before but I thought I could never sell that many tickets or perform my solo show for a thousand people. However, I realised that they were just excuses.”

She said: “So when I did gather guts to do it, it was a no-brainer that it had to be in Bengaluru. I started my comedy life from here with The Improv and it only made sense to start from home.”

In addition to the Bengaluru show, Sumukhi also plans to bring 1,000-seater shows to the cities of Chennai and Hyderabad in the near future.

