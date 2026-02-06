Mardaani 3’s Box Office Collection Takes a Hit: Rani Mukerji’s Film Earns ₹1 Crore on Day 7

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, is experiencing a steady decline in box office earnings as it completes its first week in theatres. Despite a strong opening weekend, the film’s collections have slowed over the weekdays, bringing its total India nett collection to approximately ₹26.30 crore, according to figures reported by Sacnilk.com.

The film opened on a promising note, earning ₹4 crore on its first day. Positive word of mouth and franchise loyalty helped boost collections over the weekend, with Mardaani 3 collecting ₹6.25 crore on day two and ₹7.25 crore on day three. By the end of its opening weekend, the film had established a solid foundation at the box office.

However, weekday numbers showed a noticeable drop. On day four, the film earned ₹2.25 crore, followed by ₹2.60 crore on day five. Day six saw further decline, with collections dipping to ₹2.10 crore. As per early estimates, Mardaani 3 earned ₹1.85 crore nett on day seven, signaling a continued downward trend in daily earnings.

While the box office momentum has slowed, critical response has remained largely favorable, particularly for Rani Mukerji’s performance.

Directed by Abhiraj Minwala and written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates a disturbing case involving the disappearance of 93 young girls over a span of three months. As the investigation unfolds, Shivani is drawn into a dark and complex network that challenges both her professional resolve and emotional endurance.

The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles, adding depth to the narrative. Their performances support the film’s tense atmosphere and help ground the story in a sense of realism that the Mardaani franchise has become known for.

The Mardaani series began in 2014 with the release of the first film, directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar, which exposed the brutal realities of human trafficking. Mardaani 2, directed by Gopi Puthran, took a darker psychological turn by exploring the mind of a ruthless serial offender. With Mardaani 3, the franchise continues its tradition of tackling urgent social issues, reinforcing its reputation for hard-hitting, issue-driven storytelling.

While the third installment may not be the sharpest entry in the series, it remains a sobering reminder of the persistent social problems it seeks to highlight. As Mardaani 3 continues its theatrical run, its box office performance may fluctuate, but its commitment to socially relevant cinema ensures that the franchise’s impact extends beyond numbers alone.