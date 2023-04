Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues: Salman Khan’s powerful dialogues from the action packed film

Fans of Salman Khan have reasons to celebrate. After a long wait, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is released today.

Salman Khan posted a reminder in the form of a new poster. In it, the superstar looks dapper in a suit and a pair of sunglasses. In the caption, Salman Khan said, “Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekho,” and tagged the cast and crew of the film including director Farhad Samji and actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, among others.

The trailer shows Salman and Pooja’s budding romance. Salman introduces himself as “Bhaijaan” and defeats the goons by himself. The promo promises high-octane action sequences featuring Salman. We also get a peek at Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu among others in the trailer.

We have powerful dialogues of Kisi Ka Bhait Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh. Check out Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues below:

"Mera koi naam nahi hai lekin mein Bhaijaan ke naam se jaana jaata hoon." - Salman Khan

"Main aapko Bhaijaan bulao toh aapko accha lagega sirf jaan." - Pooja Hegde

"Pyaar ho gaya." - Pooja Hegde

"She is dearest to me" - Venkatesh

"Jaan se bhi jyada." - Salman Khan

"Sasural tumne savaar liya hain ab hum savaarenge maayka" - Salman Khan

"Koi jaan deta hain koi jaan leta hain" - Vijendra Singh

"Muje ek ek hi cheekh sunni hain" - Jagapati Babu

"Annaya ne muhjko apna surname diya hain Gundamaneni...Aur Maneni ke phele aata hain Gunda" - Salman Khan

"Insaniyat ke naate main Insaniyat ka saath dunga" - Salman Khan

"Jab kisi non-violent aadmi ke peeche ek violent aadmi padh jaaye ..uss non-violent aadmi ke saamne ek bahut hi violent aadmi ka khada hona jaroori hain." - Salman Khan

"Inke liye toh hum apni jaan bhi dede" - Salman Khan

"Yeh violence nahi hai, Bhagya this is called self-defence." - Salman Khan

"Insaniyat mein hai bada dum Vande Mataram" - Salman Khan

"I am ready...Bring it on" - Salman Khan

"Power nahi...willpower" - Salman Khan