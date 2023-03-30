scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

We have powerful dialogues from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Check out Ponniyin Selvan 2 dialogues

By Shweta Ghadashi
The grand trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is currently taking place in Chennai tonight (Wednesday), and the red carpet is already dazzling with the stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aishwarya, who plays the role of Nandini, walked the red carpet in a traditional pink ensemble.

The official page of Lyca Productions shared the video of the actress on Twitter that shows her posing in style. “The elegant and enchanting beauty of #PS2, #Nandini, has made her presence at the greatest event of the evening!” read the caption.

Trisha, who plays the role of Princess Kundavai, arrived on the red carpet in a blue embellished saree and accessorised her look with statement jewellery.

Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman (Ponniyin Selvan) arrived in an all-black ensemble.

We have powerful dialogues from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Check out Ponniyin Selvan 2 dialogues below:

Diya Gaya Karya Tumne Pura Kiya, Mitra...vanar Vanj Sahi Mein Ek Veer Ko Le
"Diya gaya karya tumne pura kiya, mitra...Vanar vansh sahi mein ek veer ko le" - Vikram
Ab Main Singhasan Par Baithkar Raaj Karne Ko Taiyyaar Hoon
"Ab main singhasan par baithkar raaj karne ko taiyyaar hoon"
Karikalam Kadambur Mein Hain Mere Haathon Marega
"Karikalam..Kadambur mein hain mere haathon marega" - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Kyunki Bulaya Hain Maine
"Kyunki bulaya hain maine" - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Chol Rajya Ka Batwaara Karna Hoga... Chol Rajya Baathna Hain
"Chol rajya ka batwaara karna hoga... chol rajya baathna hain" - Vikram
Maarenge Chol Vansh Ko Jadh Se Mitha Denge
"Maarenge Chol vansh ko jadh se mitha denge" - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
