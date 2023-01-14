scorecardresearch
Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

We have a list of funny dialogues from Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Check out Shehzada Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehzada Dialogues Kartik Aaryan's funny action packed dialogues pic courtesy twitter

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Shehzada, and it’s just wow.

The power-packed trailer is all about love, comedy, drama and lots of action. In the trailer, Kartik step into Allu Arjun’s shoes to headline the Hindi version of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The trailer opens up with an action sequence where Kartik is fighting with bad guys, while in the background, we can hear the actor saying, “When it comes to the family then there is no discussion only action.”

Kartik, who grows up in a middle-class family, learns he is actually the son of a multi-millionaire man (played by Ronit Roy). He decides to claim his position in the (real) family and what he believes is rightfully his. The trailer also mentions director SS Rajamouli’s name. The trailer shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before look, an action hero.

Shehzada trailer also introduces Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Kartik’s girlfriend, Manisha Koirala (playing the role of Kartik’s mother), Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

Jab Baat Family Pe Aaye... Toh Discussion Nahi Karte...action Karte
"Jab baat family pe aaye... toh discussion nahi karte...action karte" - Kartik Aaryan
Laat Bhi Acchi Padti Hain Inse
"Laat bhi acchi padti hain inse" - Kriti Sanon
Yeh Swarg Hai...yaha Tak Pahuchne Ke Liye Tuje Bahut Punya Karne Padenge Yaa Marna Padega
"Yeh swarg hai...yaha tak pahuchne ke liye tuje bahut punya karne padenge yaa marna padega" - Paresh Rawal
Ab Vanvaas Khatam Ghar Launtne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hain
"Ab vanvaas khatam ghar launtne ka waqt aa gaya hain" - Kartik Aaryan
Iss Model Ka Naam Kya Hain....rr Lagta Hain Rajamouli Ki Gaadi Hain
Iss model ka naam kya hain....RR lagta hain rajamouli ki gaadi hain" - Kartik Aaryan
Ameer Baccho Ka Yahi Problem Hain...lekin Teri Galti Nahi Hain...tune Khilone Maange Tuje Khilone Ki Dukaan Mili...tune Chutte Maange Tuje Credit C
"Ameer baccho ka yahi problem hain...lekin teri galti nahi hain...tune khilone maange tuje khilone ki dukaan mili...tune chutte maange tuje credit card mila..tune doodh maanga tuje kheer mili woh bhi almond milk wali bhai isse kehte hai nepotism" - Kartik Aaryan
Ek Bacche Ka Pehle Ghar..ek Ladke Ka Pehle Pyaar..iss Duniya Ka Sabse Pavitra Rishta...action Ke Beech Mein Kahaani Mat Puch
"Ek bacche ka pehle ghar..ek ladke ka pehle pyaar..iss duniya ka sabse pavitra rishta...action ke beech mein kahaani mat puch" - Kartik Aaryan
Suit Bolke English Bolne Ka Mazaa Hi Kuch Aur Hain ...Now Get Out Warna Pagaar Kaat Dunga
"Suit bolke English bolne ka mazaa hi kuch aur hain ...now get out warna pagaar kaat dunga" - Kartik Aaryan
Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes
German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team
