Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

Finally, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Shehzada, and it’s just wow.

The power-packed trailer is all about love, comedy, drama and lots of action. In the trailer, Kartik step into Allu Arjun’s shoes to headline the Hindi version of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The trailer opens up with an action sequence where Kartik is fighting with bad guys, while in the background, we can hear the actor saying, “When it comes to the family then there is no discussion only action.”

Kartik, who grows up in a middle-class family, learns he is actually the son of a multi-millionaire man (played by Ronit Roy). He decides to claim his position in the (real) family and what he believes is rightfully his. The trailer also mentions director SS Rajamouli’s name. The trailer shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before look, an action hero.

Shehzada trailer also introduces Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Kartik’s girlfriend, Manisha Koirala (playing the role of Kartik’s mother), Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.

We have a list of funny dialogues from Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Check out Shehzada Dialogues below:

"Jab baat family pe aaye... toh discussion nahi karte...action karte" - Kartik Aaryan

"Laat bhi acchi padti hain inse" - Kriti Sanon

"Yeh swarg hai...yaha tak pahuchne ke liye tuje bahut punya karne padenge yaa marna padega" - Paresh Rawal

"Ab vanvaas khatam ghar launtne ka waqt aa gaya hain" - Kartik Aaryan

Iss model ka naam kya hain....RR lagta hain rajamouli ki gaadi hain" - Kartik Aaryan

"Ameer baccho ka yahi problem hain...lekin teri galti nahi hain...tune khilone maange tuje khilone ki dukaan mili...tune chutte maange tuje credit card mila..tune doodh maanga tuje kheer mili woh bhi almond milk wali bhai isse kehte hai nepotism" - Kartik Aaryan

"Ek bacche ka pehle ghar..ek ladke ka pehle pyaar..iss duniya ka sabse pavitra rishta...action ke beech mein kahaani mat puch" - Kartik Aaryan

"Suit bolke English bolne ka mazaa hi kuch aur hain ...now get out warna pagaar kaat dunga" - Kartik Aaryan