scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Aamir Khan, Ira Khan say they've been experiencing benefits of therapy for years

By Agency News Desk
Aamir Khan, Ira Khan say they've been experiencing benefits of therapy for years
Aamir Khan and Ira Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan have urged people to seek therapy whenever they are in need. They shared the message on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day on Tuesday through a video.

On Tuesday, Aamir’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a video of the superstar and his daughter highlighting the importance of therapy in the modern world.

The two also revealed that they’ve been benefiting from therapy for many years.

In the video, the ‘Ghajini’ actor explained that seeking therapy is very normal, it’s akin to seeking help from a doctor, teacher, and carpenter as they’re an expert in their field.

His daughter then says in the video: “Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who’s trained and is a professional.”

The actor added: “My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you’re going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional’s help. There’s no shame in that. All the best (sic).”

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study of 1918 flu contradicts belief that healthy young adults were more vulnerable
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: Ricky Ponting backs Kohli to reach Sachin’s record for most ODI hundreds
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US