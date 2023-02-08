scorecardresearch
Abhishek Bachchan posts pic of wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calls it ‘beautiful view’

Abhishek Bachchan rang in his birthday with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Maldives.

By News Bureau
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 47 on February 5, rang in his birthday with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya in Maldives.

Abhishek took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photos from his 47th birthday trip including his “beautiful view” of Aishwarya.

He wrote: “Some more beautiful views… Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special. #stregismaldives #liveexquisite #photodump #memories #makingmemories #notapaidpost #shotoniphone14promax.”

On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the comedy ‘Dasvi’, will make a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Bholaa’ this March.

He will also be seen in R. Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ with Saiyami Kher.

