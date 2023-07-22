scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her airport look

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and pictures of the trio emerged on social media platforms.

In a clip posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Abhishek walked ahead as Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan followed him. After exiting the terminal building, Aaradhya greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and shouted ‘namaste (hello).’ Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled as they walked towards their car.

For the travel, Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt, denims and white sneakers. He also wore a cap and glasses. Aishwarya wore a black outfit, sneakers and also carried a bag. Aaradhya was seen in a purple sweatshirt, denims and sneakers.

“I love Aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style,” one of the social media users wrote. Another user called Aishwarya’s outfit a ‘disaster’ and commented, “Aishwarya’s dressing sense has gone complete disaster over the years.” One of the netizens also questioned her hair highlights and argued, “Aise Hair highlights Kaun karata Hai I don’t remember last time who did I see with this kind of a hair highlight.” 

