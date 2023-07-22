scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai trolled for her airport look, fans say her style 'deteriorated after marriage'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent airport look has left fans disappointed, calling her fashion sense a "disaster".

By Agency News Desk
One of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent airport look has left fans disappointed, calling her fashion sense a “disaster”.

Aishwarya was recently snapped at the Mumbai international airport with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhaya, in the wee hours of Saturday. The Bachchan family seemed to have returned from a vacation, and they were all smiles for the cameras.

The former Miss World was seen wearing an all black outfit, paired with a red watch. Her hair had golden streaks, and she kept her tresses open. With her signature red lips, she flaunted her smile.

Abhishek wore a grey jumper tee, blue denims, black cap, white sneakers, and a spectacle with red frames. While, Aaradhya wore a lavender coloured sweatshirt, blue denims and a blingy hair-band.

Aaradhya was seen greeting the paparazzi with ‘Namaste’, while they came out of the airport.

They posed for the lenses, with Aishwarya saying: “God bless, take care” to the paps. Abhishek also posed for a selfie with a fan.

However, the recent look of Aishwarya didn’t go well with the netizens and they said that her dressing sense has “deteriorated after marriage”.

They wrote: “Aishwarya’s dressing sense has gone complete disaster over the years (sic).”

A second wrote: “I love aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style.”

“Nothing is permanent except their hairstyle,” commented another.

One Internet user even went to demand “justice” for the ‘Guru’ actress: “Abhishek wants to destroy Aishwarya ‘s career. That’s why he allows her to wear only black tent. We want justice for Aishwarya.”

One more user wrote: “I don’t know but somehow it seems as if Aishwarya is sad deep inside. Her style deteriorated after marriage. Always oversized black robe style. And such hairstyle.”

A user also commented about “Too much botox and fillers.”

“She looks like a clown now. She was an ideal face who represented our Indian beauty and became Miss world. Why she do these Botox and fillers on her face (sic),” said another.

The social media users also trolled Aaradhya’s hairstyle and said: “Nobody has seen Aradhya’s forehead till date.”

One wrote: “Aradhya’s hair style is still like kiddo.”

Another commented: “11 years and still haven’t seen Aradhya’s forehead!”

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, while Abhishek has ‘Ghoomer’ in his kitty.

