Beauty Alaya F spotted at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding, in a sexy saree and got all the netizens.

She looked all things gorgeous in a sequin black saree which she paired with a bralette of the same. Donning one of her brightest smiles, she found the right balance between elegance and perfection while she posed for the paps.

She rounded her looks with minimal make-up. Long straight hair and well-defined eyes, tied her whole look together. Fans on seeing the video, gushed over her look and dropped in hearts, and fire emojis.