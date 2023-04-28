Alia bhatt flaunts her beauty in black gown; fan ask is she hiding korean skin care regime?

Alia Bhatt turned out to be the star of an awards night in a strapless black gown on Thursday. The actor not just ruled the red carpet in terms of style and looks but also bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award at the Filmfare awards.

She won the trophy for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia looked stunning in the black Tony Ward gown with a hint of shimmer. She was styled by stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor. The latter shared pictures of Alia’s look on her Instagram account and wrote, “@aliaabhatt tonight for @filmfare, giving me instantly classic movie star moments.” She had her hair neatly tied at the back.

Alia is now all set to make her debut at the upcoming MET Gala and with her recent appearances on the red carpet, she has already raised the expectations of her fans. She will next be seen in her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.