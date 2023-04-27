scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss babe grey pantsuit in style

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a checkered, embroidered pantsuit. She wore it with a dressy light blue shirt and a black tie

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss babe grey pantsuit in style pic courtesy twitter
Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss babe grey pantsuit in style pic courtesy twitter

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a checkered, embroidered pantsuit. She wore it with a dressy light blue shirt and a black tie. She had her hair down and wore minimal makeup. Alia finished off her appearance with black heels and modest jewellery.

We are totally in love with Alia Bhatt’s style. Alia giving us boss babe vibes in grey pantsuit. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in a happy space. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot in April last year. In November, they welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are over the moon and are enjoying the parenthood phase. The couple has decided to keep their princess away from the public eye.

